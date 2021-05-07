Galiano Gold (TSE:GAU) PT Lowered to C$2.30

Galiano Gold (TSE:GAU) had its price target lowered by equities researchers at Berenberg Bank from C$2.40 to C$2.30 in a report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Berenberg Bank’s price target suggests a potential upside of 47.44% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Desjardins lowered Galiano Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Scotiabank cut their target price on Galiano Gold from C$2.50 to C$2.25 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Galiano Gold in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. They set a “market perform” rating and a C$2.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of TSE GAU traded down C$0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting C$1.56. 52,980 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 114,700. Galiano Gold has a 12-month low of C$1.28 and a 12-month high of C$2.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 17.97 and a current ratio of 18.12. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$1.47 and a 200-day moving average price of C$1.54. The firm has a market capitalization of C$350.39 million and a PE ratio of 4.95.

Galiano Gold (TSE:GAU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported C$0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.03 by C$0.07. Research analysts anticipate that Galiano Gold will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Galiano Gold Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of gold properties. Its primary asset is the Asanko Gold Mine located in Ghana, West Africa. The company was formerly known as Asanko Gold Inc and changed its name to Galiano Gold Inc in May 2020. Galiano Gold Inc was incorporated in 1999 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

