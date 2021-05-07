Norris Perne & French LLP MI Increases Holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Norris Perne & French LLP MI increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 5.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 49,995 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,711 shares during the quarter. Norris Perne & French LLP MI’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $13,013,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IJH. CWM LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 1.1% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 98,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,605,000 after acquiring an additional 1,033 shares during the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,380,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 345.2% during the fourth quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 16,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,707,000 after acquiring an additional 12,506 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 34,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,015,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Iowa State Bank increased its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 25.6% during the fourth quarter. Iowa State Bank now owns 29,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,810,000 after acquiring an additional 6,048 shares during the last quarter.

IJH stock traded up $2.18 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $275.62. 91,641 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,345,474. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $266.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $239.82. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 1-year low of $148.98 and a 1-year high of $277.63.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

