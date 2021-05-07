PGGM Investments Sells 26,170 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

PGGM Investments reduced its position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 6.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 358,155 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 26,170 shares during the period. PGGM Investments’ holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $133,259,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Accel Wealth Management bought a new stake in UnitedHealth Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 46.2% during the first quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 95 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Costello Asset Management INC increased its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 500.0% during the fourth quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 120 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.03% of the company’s stock.

In other UnitedHealth Group news, CAO Thomas E. Roos sold 5,301 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $394.66, for a total value of $2,092,092.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 58,589 shares in the company, valued at $23,122,734.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Thomas E. Roos sold 619 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $323.90, for a total value of $200,494.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 31,908 shares in the company, valued at $10,335,001.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 20,420 shares of company stock valued at $7,532,962. 0.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

UNH has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $415.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Argus raised UnitedHealth Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $450.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $409.00 to $418.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Barclays boosted their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $405.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $415.00 price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $412.26.

UNH stock traded up $1.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $416.03. The company had a trading volume of 53,645 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,245,341. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market cap of $392.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.84, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.74. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $381.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $350.45. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 52 week low of $273.71 and a 52 week high of $416.85.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.38 by $0.93. The company had revenue of $70.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.13 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 27.53% and a net margin of 6.62%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.72 earnings per share. Analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 16.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.09%.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance program, and health care programs; medical and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

