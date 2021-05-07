PGGM Investments Lowers Stock Holdings in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC)

PGGM Investments trimmed its position in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) by 2.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,067,190 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 28,000 shares during the quarter. PGGM Investments’ holdings in Owens Corning were worth $98,278,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Artemis Investment Management LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Owens Corning by 129.1% in the fourth quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 154,249 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $11,704,000 after buying an additional 86,922 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in Owens Corning by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 20,338 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,541,000 after purchasing an additional 2,290 shares in the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN raised its stake in Owens Corning by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 8,670 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $657,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in Owens Corning in the first quarter valued at approximately $13,883,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Owens Corning by 52.3% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 286,976 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $21,741,000 after purchasing an additional 98,518 shares in the last quarter. 91.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Owens Corning stock traded up $1.05 on Friday, hitting $105.41. The stock had a trading volume of 6,016 shares, compared to its average volume of 933,888. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Owens Corning has a one year low of $36.18 and a one year high of $104.45. The stock has a market cap of $11.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.83, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.54. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $94.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $81.84.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The construction company reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.83 billion. Owens Corning had a negative net margin of 7.94% and a positive return on equity of 11.99%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.62 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Owens Corning will post 4.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on OC shares. Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of Owens Corning from $100.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Owens Corning from $89.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $76.00 price target (down from $95.00) on shares of Owens Corning in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Owens Corning from $78.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Truist Securities increased their price target on shares of Owens Corning from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Owens Corning presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $80.24.

In other Owens Corning news, EVP Daniel T. Smith sold 10,341 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $982,395.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 48,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,573,205. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Marcio A. Sandri sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.02, for a total value of $1,164,240.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 35,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,447,217.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 31,866 shares of company stock worth $3,028,841. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Owens Corning Company Profile

Owens Corning manufactures and markets a range of insulation, roofing, and fiberglass composite materials in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber; and manufactures and sells glass fiber products in the form of fabrics, non-wovens, and other specialized products.

