Altus Group (TSE:AIF) PT Raised to C$58.00 at CIBC

Altus Group (TSE:AIF) had its price target boosted by CIBC from C$52.50 to C$58.00 in a report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC’s price target indicates a potential downside of 2.83% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. Scotiabank increased their target price on Altus Group from C$57.00 to C$58.00 in a research note on Friday. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Altus Group from C$63.00 to C$66.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Altus Group from C$62.00 to C$68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. National Bankshares raised their price objective on Altus Group from C$60.00 to C$70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, TD Securities raised their price objective on Altus Group from C$62.00 to C$68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Altus Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$57.25.

Shares of Altus Group stock traded down C$0.54 on Friday, hitting C$59.69. 75,967 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 94,535. The stock has a market cap of C$2.47 billion and a P/E ratio of 113.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.51. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$62.02 and its 200 day moving average is C$54.38. Altus Group has a 52-week low of C$38.06 and a 52-week high of C$64.89.

In related news, Senior Officer Angelo Bartolini sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$62.69, for a total transaction of C$94,033.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 29,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,837,548.76. Also, Senior Officer Michael Commons sold 5,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$62.30, for a total value of C$323,960.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$235,182.50.

About Altus Group

Altus Group Limited provides software, data solutions, and independent advisory services to the commercial real estate (CRE) industry in Canada, the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Altus Analytics and Commercial Real Estate Consulting (CRE Consulting) segments. The Altus Analytics segment offers ARGUS Enterprise (AE) software for CRE valuation and portfolio management; ARGUS Developer and ARGUS EstateMaster software for development feasibility analysis; ARGUS API, an application programming interface; ARGUS Voyanta, a cloud-based data management solution; ARGUS Taliance, a cloud-based fund solution for alternative investment firms; and ARGUS Acquire, a cloud-based deal management solution for CRE acquisitions.

