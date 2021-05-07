Cineplex (TSE:CGX) Price Target Raised to C$12.00

Cineplex (TSE:CGX) had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from C$11.00 to C$12.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s price target indicates a potential downside of 4.84% from the stock’s previous close.
Several other analysts have also recently commented on CGX. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of Cineplex from C$8.50 to C$10.50 in a research note on Friday, February 12th. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on shares of Cineplex from C$14.00 to C$17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Cineplex from C$12.00 to C$15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. CIBC lifted their target price on shares of Cineplex from C$9.00 to C$12.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Cineplex from C$7.00 to C$12.00 in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$12.79.
Shares of Cineplex stock traded up C$0.44 during trading on Friday, hitting C$12.61. 485,408 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 999,699. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7,933.30. Cineplex has a fifty-two week low of C$4.32 and a fifty-two week high of C$16.90. The stock has a market capitalization of C$798.63 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.27. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$12.80 and a 200 day moving average price of C$10.64.
About Cineplex
Cineplex Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment and media company in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Film Entertainment and Content, Media, Amusement and Leisure, and Location-Based Entertainment. The company engages in theatre exhibition and theatre food service activities.
