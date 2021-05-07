Cineplex (TSE:CGX) Price Target Raised to C$12.00

Cineplex (TSE:CGX) had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from C$11.00 to C$12.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s price target indicates a potential downside of 4.84% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on CGX. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of Cineplex from C$8.50 to C$10.50 in a research note on Friday, February 12th. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on shares of Cineplex from C$14.00 to C$17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Cineplex from C$12.00 to C$15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. CIBC lifted their target price on shares of Cineplex from C$9.00 to C$12.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Cineplex from C$7.00 to C$12.00 in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$12.79.

Shares of Cineplex stock traded up C$0.44 during trading on Friday, hitting C$12.61. 485,408 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 999,699. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7,933.30. Cineplex has a fifty-two week low of C$4.32 and a fifty-two week high of C$16.90. The stock has a market capitalization of C$798.63 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.27. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$12.80 and a 200 day moving average price of C$10.64.

Cineplex (TSE:CGX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported C($2.94) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($1.43) by C($1.51). The company had revenue of C$52.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$57.50 million. Analysts predict that Cineplex will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Cineplex Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment and media company in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Film Entertainment and Content, Media, Amusement and Leisure, and Location-Based Entertainment. The company engages in theatre exhibition and theatre food service activities.

