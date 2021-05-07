Brokerages Expect Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) Will Post Earnings of $0.57 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) will report earnings per share of $0.57 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Trimble’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.53 to $0.59. Trimble posted earnings of $0.52 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.6%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Trimble will report full year earnings of $2.36 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.31 to $2.44. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $2.64 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.55 to $2.71. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Trimble.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.10. Trimble had a net margin of 15.56% and a return on equity of 14.84%. The firm had revenue of $830.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $783.79 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.53 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year.

TRMB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Trimble from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Trimble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on shares of Trimble from $44.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Trimble from $72.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Trimble currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.11.

In other news, Director Kaigham Gabriel sold 4,356 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.62, for a total value of $311,976.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $608,770. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP James A. Kirkland sold 16,197 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.36, for a total transaction of $1,236,802.92. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 69,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,315,037.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of TRMB. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Trimble by 20.8% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 20,141 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $814,000 after acquiring an additional 3,465 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Trimble by 469.6% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 45,644 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,222,000 after acquiring an additional 37,630 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Trimble in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $278,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Trimble in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,320,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Trimble in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $229,000. 89.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TRMB traded up $3.07 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $78.99. The company had a trading volume of 42,173 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,142,454. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $79.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $68.83. The stock has a market cap of $19.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.93, a PEG ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.50. Trimble has a 52 week low of $32.49 and a 52 week high of $84.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

About Trimble

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. It operates through four segments: Buildings and Infrastructure, Geospatial, Resources and Utilities, and Transportation. The Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for route selection and design; systems to guide and control construction equipment; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; program management solutions for construction owners; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; integrated site layout and measurement systems; cost estimating, scheduling, and project controls solutions; and applications for sub-contractors and trades.

