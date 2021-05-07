EULAV Asset Management Has $27.64 Million Stock Holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

EULAV Asset Management lifted its stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 1.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 78,412 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,005 shares during the quarter. EULAV Asset Management’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $27,639,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 10.9% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 268,768 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $95,259,000 after purchasing an additional 26,333 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. boosted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 9,394 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,540,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. West Oak Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 6,821 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,570,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 3,299 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,243,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH boosted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 51.0% in the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 4,909 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,850,000 after purchasing an additional 1,658 shares in the last quarter. 67.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

COST traded up $2.64 during trading on Friday, hitting $385.40. 63,153 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,785,131. The business’s 50 day moving average is $359.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $361.88. The stock has a market cap of $170.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.30, a PEG ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Costco Wholesale Co. has a fifty-two week low of $293.84 and a fifty-two week high of $393.15.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The retailer reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.45 by ($0.31). Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 24.50% and a net margin of 2.50%. The company had revenue of $44.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.10 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 9.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 30th will be given a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 29th. This is a positive change from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is presently 35.71%.

In related news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,230 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $372.06, for a total value of $829,693.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,509,384.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Roland Michael Vachris sold 4,300 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.30, for a total transaction of $1,437,490.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 15,602 shares in the company, valued at $5,215,748.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on COST. DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $390.00 to $325.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $410.00 to $395.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $344.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $375.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $435.00 to $405.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $389.71.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

Featured Article: What is systematic risk?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST).

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.