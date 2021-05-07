Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC Lowers Position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC cut its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 65.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 84,294 shares of the company’s stock after selling 160,515 shares during the period. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $4,140,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 97.4% during the 4th quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. JustInvest LLC boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 139,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 15,698 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bainco International Investors purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000.

NYSEARCA:VEA traded up $0.58 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $52.12. The company had a trading volume of 216,262 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,742,780. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $34.12 and a 52 week high of $51.54. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $50.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.57.

