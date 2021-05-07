Arnhold LLC Has $578,000 Stock Position in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

Arnhold LLC grew its holdings in shares of Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) by 4.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,546 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 106 shares during the quarter. Arnhold LLC’s holdings in Square were worth $578,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Square by 33,045.6% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 8,594,646 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,870,539,000 after buying an additional 8,568,716 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Square during the fourth quarter worth about $597,618,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Square by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,482,612 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $540,316,000 after purchasing an additional 112,857 shares during the last quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Square by 231.5% during the fourth quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 1,646,297 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $358,300,000 after purchasing an additional 1,149,672 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Square by 3.9% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,448,537 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $328,890,000 after purchasing an additional 54,332 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.01% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on SQ shares. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of Square from $200.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $266.00 price objective on shares of Square in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Square from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Square from $300.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Oddo Bhf began coverage on shares of Square in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $229.62.

Shares of Square stock traded up $14.48 during trading on Friday, hitting $238.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 372,957 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,474,873. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 1.70. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $239.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $223.61. The company has a market capitalization of $108.40 billion, a PE ratio of 383.05, a P/E/G ratio of 29.50 and a beta of 2.71. Square, Inc. has a 52 week low of $69.58 and a 52 week high of $283.19.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.45. Square had a net margin of 4.05% and a negative return on equity of 0.01%. The company had revenue of $5.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.28 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.02) EPS. Square’s quarterly revenue was up 266.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Square, Inc. will post -0.03 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Mary G. Meeker sold 8,207 shares of Square stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.19, for a total transaction of $2,069,723.33. Following the sale, the director now owns 400,175 shares in the company, valued at $100,920,133.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 14,073 shares of Square stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.55, for a total transaction of $3,723,012.15. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 161,077 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,612,920.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,364,264 shares of company stock worth $328,210,795. Insiders own 21.79% of the company’s stock.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

