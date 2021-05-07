BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Sells 95,919 Shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp decreased its position in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) by 7.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,131,677 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 95,919 shares during the quarter. International Flavors & Fragrances makes up 1.1% of BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp owned 0.45% of International Flavors & Fragrances worth $157,993,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 12,700.0% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,024 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 1,016 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 14.2% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 23,270 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,849,000 after purchasing an additional 2,896 shares in the last quarter. HGK Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. HGK Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,858 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,141,000 after purchasing an additional 2,419 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 22.2% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 6,600 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $718,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC grew its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 26.7% during the fourth quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 12,704 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,383,000 after purchasing an additional 2,676 shares in the last quarter. 94.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of International Flavors & Fragrances stock traded down $0.21 on Friday, hitting $146.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,824 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,567,419. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a 1 year low of $99.54 and a 1 year high of $146.53. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $140.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $124.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.82. The company has a market capitalization of $36.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.75 and a beta of 0.97.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.13. International Flavors & Fragrances had a return on equity of 11.00% and a net margin of 7.44%. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.46 EPS. International Flavors & Fragrances’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 5.58 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 24th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.11%. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.92%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on International Flavors & Fragrances in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $155.00 price objective for the company. Societe Generale raised International Flavors & Fragrances from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $122.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised International Flavors & Fragrances from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Berenberg Bank raised International Flavors & Fragrances from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $139.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas raised International Flavors & Fragrances from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. International Flavors & Fragrances currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.40.

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Greater Asia, North America, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Nourish, Scent, Health & Biosciences, and Pharma Solutions.

