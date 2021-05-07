BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Grows Stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 12.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 635,688 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 69,563 shares during the period. Mastercard comprises approximately 1.6% of BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $226,337,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Mastercard in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Mastercard during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 240.0% in the first quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 85 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mastercard during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Sittner & Nelson LLC purchased a new stake in Mastercard in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. 73.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Mastercard alerts:

In other Mastercard news, insider Sandra A. Arkell sold 2,841 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $385.47, for a total transaction of $1,095,120.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,321 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,436,555.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Craig Vosburg sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $381.70, for a total value of $3,817,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 50,449 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,256,383.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 274,803 shares of company stock valued at $94,686,848 in the last three months. 3.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Mastercard stock traded up $2.91 on Friday, hitting $378.39. 71,352 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,127,432. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 1.85. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $374.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $346.78. Mastercard Incorporated has a 52 week low of $263.96 and a 52 week high of $401.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $375.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.19.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $4.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.97 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 43.13% and a return on equity of 114.80%. The business’s revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.83 EPS. Research analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Investors of record on Friday, April 9th will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 8th. Mastercard’s payout ratio is currently 22.65%.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Macquarie raised their price target on shares of Mastercard from $385.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Mastercard in a report on Sunday, February 28th. Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of Mastercard from $415.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Mastercard from $383.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $430.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $385.27.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

See Also: What is the CAC 40 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA).

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.