Horace Mann Educators (NYSE:HMN) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.30 EPS

Horace Mann Educators (NYSE:HMN) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The insurance provider reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.30, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $322.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $327.27 million. Horace Mann Educators had a net margin of 9.18% and a return on equity of 7.96%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share. Horace Mann Educators updated its FY 2021 guidance to 3.000-3.200 EPS and its FY21 guidance to $3.00-3.20 EPS.

Horace Mann Educators stock traded down $0.21 during trading on Friday, reaching $40.14. The company had a trading volume of 1,675 shares, compared to its average volume of 240,774. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.07. Horace Mann Educators has a 12-month low of $30.48 and a 12-month high of $44.74. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $42.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.31 and a beta of 0.64.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 17th were issued a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.09%. This is an increase from Horace Mann Educators’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 16th. Horace Mann Educators’s payout ratio is presently 56.36%.

In other Horace Mann Educators news, EVP Matthew P. Sharpe sold 987 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.90, for a total transaction of $43,329.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Marita Zuraitis sold 3,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.90, for a total transaction of $146,318.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 8,203 shares of company stock valued at $355,503. 2.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Horace Mann Educators in a report on Thursday, February 25th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Horace Mann Educators from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th.

Horace Mann Educators Company Profile

Horace Mann Educators Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multiline insurance company in the United States. The Company operates through five segments: Property and Casualty, Supplemental, Retirement, Life, and Corporate and Other. It underwrites and markets personal lines of property and casualty insurance, including personal lines automobile and property insurance products; supplemental insurance products, which includes cancer, heart, hospital, supplemental disability, and accident coverages; retirement products, such as tax-qualified fixed and variable annuities; and life insurance products comprising whole life and term and indexed universal life insurance.

