Monte Financial Group LLC Trims Stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

Monte Financial Group LLC trimmed its stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 9.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,296 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,770 shares during the period. Honeywell International accounts for approximately 2.2% of Monte Financial Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest position. Monte Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $3,537,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of HON. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Curi Capital purchased a new stake in Honeywell International in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Honeywell International in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Bellevue Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Honeywell International by 62.0% in the 4th quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC now owns 162 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ADE LLC purchased a new stake in Honeywell International in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:HON traded down $0.12 during trading on Friday, reaching $228.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,848 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,766,243. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12 month low of $117.11 and a 12 month high of $232.35. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $221.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $206.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $158.73 billion, a PE ratio of 32.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.13.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The conglomerate reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.12. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.99% and a return on equity of 27.69%. The firm had revenue of $8.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.21 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 7.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be issued a $0.93 dividend. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is 45.59%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on HON. Barclays increased their price target on Honeywell International from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Honeywell International from $224.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Honeywell International from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $230.00 to $246.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $194.00 to $199.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $221.00.

In other Honeywell International news, VP Anne T. Madden sold 8,885 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.22, for a total value of $1,983,309.70. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 50,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,307,878.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Honeywell International Company Profile

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems; and connected solutions and data services for aftermarket, as well as wireless connectivity, and management and technical services.

