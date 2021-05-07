Zacks: Analysts Anticipate World Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:WRLD) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $120.47 Million

Brokerages predict that World Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:WRLD) will post sales of $120.47 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for World Acceptance’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $121.93 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $119.00 million. World Acceptance posted sales of $123.87 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 2.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that World Acceptance will report full-year sales of $536.20 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $532.00 million to $540.40 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $566.55 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for World Acceptance.

World Acceptance (NASDAQ:WRLD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The credit services provider reported $6.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.09 by $1.87. World Acceptance had a net margin of 6.53% and a return on equity of 14.91%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on WRLD shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of World Acceptance from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “sell” rating and set a $57.00 price target on shares of World Acceptance in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of World Acceptance from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday.

In other news, SVP Scott Mcintyre sold 714 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total transaction of $96,390.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,285 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,063,475. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Darrell E. Whitaker sold 630 shares of World Acceptance stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.53, for a total transaction of $83,493.90. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,145,059.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,834 shares of company stock worth $2,271,599 over the last 90 days. 36.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in World Acceptance by 260.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 42,811 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $4,377,000 after purchasing an additional 30,946 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of World Acceptance by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 22,705 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,321,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of World Acceptance by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 15,620 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,027,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of World Acceptance by 205.2% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,039 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,231,000 after acquiring an additional 8,094 shares during the period. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of World Acceptance during the 4th quarter worth approximately $862,000. 94.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:WRLD traded down $0.51 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $133.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 613 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,255. The company has a market cap of $905.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.63 and a beta of 1.79. World Acceptance has a one year low of $47.72 and a one year high of $170.98. The business’s 50-day moving average is $130.51 and its 200-day moving average is $121.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 11.23 and a quick ratio of 11.23.

World Acceptance

World Acceptance Corp. engages in the small-loan consumer finance business. It offers short-term small instalment, medium-term larger loans, related credit insurance, ancillary products and services to individuals. The company also offers income tax return preparation services to customers. It also markets computer software and related services to financial services companies through its subsidiary ParaData Financial Systems.

