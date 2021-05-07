Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:CHK) Hits New 1-Year High at $49.24

Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK) reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as $49.24 and last traded at $49.11, with a volume of 5998 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $47.51.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CHK. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Chesapeake Energy in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $54.00 price objective for the company. Seaport Global Securities restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Chesapeake Energy in a report on Monday, April 5th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Chesapeake Energy in a report on Thursday, March 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Chesapeake Energy in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $58.00 price target on the stock.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.98.

Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:CHK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported ($42.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($42.75) by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. CarVal Investors LP purchased a new position in Chesapeake Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $115,974,000. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chesapeake Energy during the first quarter worth about $1,849,000. Deltec Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Chesapeake Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $416,000. Calamos Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chesapeake Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $735,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new position in Chesapeake Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $5,424,000.

About Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:CHK)

Chesapeake Energy Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of properties for the production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGL) from underground reservoirs in the United States. The company holds interests in natural gas resource plays, including the Marcellus in Northern Appalachian Basin in Pennsylvania; Haynesville located in Northwestern Louisiana; Eagle Ford in South Texas; Brazos Valley in Southeast Texas; and Powder River Basin in Wyoming.

