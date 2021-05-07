FTS International (NYSE:FTSI) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

FTS International (NYSE:FTSI) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

FTSI stock traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $28.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1 shares, compared to its average volume of 93,605. FTS International has a 12 month low of $11.51 and a 12 month high of $29.29. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.35.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut FTS International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th.

FTS International, Inc provides hydraulic fracturing services in North America. The company's services enhance hydrocarbon flow from oil and natural gas wells drilled by exploration and production companies (E&P), in shale and other unconventional resource formations. It operates in five unconventional basins in the United States.

