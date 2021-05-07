Zacks: Analysts Expect GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $10.75 Billion

Analysts predict that GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) will post sales of $10.75 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for GlaxoSmithKline’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $10.88 billion and the lowest is $10.61 billion. GlaxoSmithKline posted sales of $9.46 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.6%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that GlaxoSmithKline will report full-year sales of $45.42 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $45.09 billion to $45.80 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $47.70 billion, with estimates ranging from $47.25 billion to $48.09 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow GlaxoSmithKline.

GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63. GlaxoSmithKline had a net margin of 18.50% and a return on equity of 29.60%. The business had revenue of $10.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.66 billion.

A number of research firms have commented on GSK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Monday, March 29th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of GlaxoSmithKline from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Friday, February 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.00.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI bought a new stake in GlaxoSmithKline in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. ADE LLC bought a new stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors own 11.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GSK stock traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $38.20. 131,546 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,789,579. The company has a market capitalization of $102.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.67. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.90. GlaxoSmithKline has a fifty-two week low of $33.26 and a fifty-two week high of $43.18.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be paid a $0.6367 dividend. This represents a $2.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.67%. This is a boost from GlaxoSmithKline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th. GlaxoSmithKline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 79.50%.

GlaxoSmithKline Company Profile

GlaxoSmithKline plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

