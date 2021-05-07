New Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

New Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The basic materials company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. New Gold had a negative net margin of 9.92% and a negative return on equity of 4.10%.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN NGD traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1.86. The stock had a trading volume of 248,047 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,198,801. The company has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.87. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.02. New Gold has a 52 week low of $0.88 and a 52 week high of $2.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a current ratio of 3.12.

NGD has been the subject of several analyst reports. CIBC downgraded shares of New Gold from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price objective on shares of New Gold from $2.75 to $2.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Raymond James set a $2.00 price target on shares of New Gold and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. TheStreet cut shares of New Gold from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded New Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1.81.

New Gold Inc, an intermediate gold mining company, engages in the development and operation of mineral properties. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company's principal operating properties include 100% interests in the Rainy River gold-silver mine located in Ontario, Canada; and New Afton gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada.

