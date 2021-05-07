$18.33 Million in Sales Expected for ChromaDex Co. (NASDAQ:CDXC) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect ChromaDex Co. (NASDAQ:CDXC) to announce sales of $18.33 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for ChromaDex’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $17.17 million and the highest is $19.81 million. ChromaDex posted sales of $15.29 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 19.9%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that ChromaDex will report full-year sales of $76.94 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $75.00 million to $79.17 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $109.87 million, with estimates ranging from $108.64 million to $110.96 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover ChromaDex.

ChromaDex (NASDAQ:CDXC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.03). ChromaDex had a negative net margin of 39.86% and a negative return on equity of 100.14%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on CDXC shares. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on shares of ChromaDex from $7.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of ChromaDex from $7.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ChromaDex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on ChromaDex in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CDXC traded down $1.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $7.52. The stock had a trading volume of 26,604 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,907,036. The firm has a market cap of $510.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.92 and a beta of 1.49. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $9.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.88. ChromaDex has a 52-week low of $3.82 and a 52-week high of $23.66.

In related news, Director Stephen A. Block sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.17, for a total transaction of $263,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 49,167 shares in the company, valued at approximately $647,529.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 12.92% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CDXC. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in ChromaDex by 302.8% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 5,928 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in ChromaDex in the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in ChromaDex in the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. Hancock Whitney Corp acquired a new stake in ChromaDex in the 4th quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in ChromaDex in the 4th quarter valued at about $63,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.74% of the company’s stock.

About ChromaDex

ChromaDex Corporation operates as a bioscience company focusing on healthy aging. The company operates through three segments: Consumer products; Ingredients; and Analytical Reference Standards and Services. It researches on nicotinamide adenine dinucleotide (NAD+); provides finished dietary supplement products that contain its proprietary ingredients directly to consumers, as well as to distributors; and develops and commercializes proprietary-based ingredient technologies and supplies these ingredients as raw materials to the manufacturers of consumer products.

