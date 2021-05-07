Camping World (NYSE:CWH) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Camping World (NYSE:CWH) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $1.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Camping World had a net margin of 1.51% and a negative return on equity of 270.25%. The company had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.03) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 47.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of Camping World stock traded up $1.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $46.02. 14,275 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,420,302. Camping World has a twelve month low of $10.03 and a twelve month high of $48.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 3.45. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.36.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.21%. Camping World’s dividend payout ratio is currently -55.38%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CWH. Truist Securities upped their target price on shares of Camping World from $42.00 to $56.00 in a report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Camping World from $50.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Camping World from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Camping World from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Camping World from $46.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Camping World presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.30.

In other Camping World news, COO Tamara Ward sold 11,954 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.81, for a total transaction of $440,026.74. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 130,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,785,300. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Crestview Partners Ii Gp, L.P. sold 107,572 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.67, for a total transaction of $4,267,381.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,426,837 shares of company stock worth $61,933,661 over the last ninety days. 49.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Camping World

Camping World Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a recreational vehicle (RV) and outdoor retailer. It operates through two segments, Good Sam Services and Plans; and RV and Outdoor Retail. The company provides a portfolio of services, protection plans, products, and resources in the RV industry.

