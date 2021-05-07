Monroe Capital (NASDAQ:MRCC) Issues Earnings Results

Monroe Capital (NASDAQ:MRCC) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Monroe Capital had a negative net margin of 4.93% and a positive return on equity of 14.44%.

Monroe Capital stock traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $10.48. The stock had a trading volume of 115 shares, compared to its average volume of 103,446. The company has a market capitalization of $223.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.45 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $10.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.93. Monroe Capital has a one year low of $6.07 and a one year high of $10.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 4.74 and a quick ratio of 4.74.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 16th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.54%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 15th. Monroe Capital’s payout ratio is 70.42%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MRCC. B. Riley reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Monroe Capital in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Monroe Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th.

About Monroe Capital

Monroe Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in customized financing solutions in senior, unitranche and junior secured debt and to a lesser extent, unsecured debt and equity, including equity co-investments in preferred and common stock and warrants. It also provides financing primarily to buyouts in lower middle-market companies.

