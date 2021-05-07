Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell Raises The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) Price Target to $375.00

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) had its price target raised by Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from $288.00 to $375.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell currently has a buy rating on the home improvement retailer’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on HD. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of The Home Depot from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of The Home Depot from $310.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of The Home Depot in a report on Monday, March 15th. They set a buy rating and a $288.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of The Home Depot from $285.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of The Home Depot from $305.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $311.23.

HD stock traded down $0.09 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $337.49. 75,732 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,461,963. The firm has a market capitalization of $362.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.20, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $313.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $282.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.39. The Home Depot has a 1 year low of $226.20 and a 1 year high of $337.81.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The home improvement retailer reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $32.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.10 billion. The Home Depot had a net margin of 9.94% and a negative return on equity of 910.85%. The Home Depot’s revenue was up 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.28 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Home Depot will post 11.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 11th were paid a $1.65 dividend. This is a boost from The Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 10th. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.96%. The Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is 64.39%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Flagship Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Home Depot in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Westchester Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in The Home Depot during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in The Home Depot by 139.6% during the 4th quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 127 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC acquired a new stake in The Home Depot during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Grant Street Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in The Home Depot during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. 68.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, building materials, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

