Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN) Reaches New 12-Month High at $143.12

Shares of Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $143.12 and last traded at $142.95, with a volume of 7837 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $141.34.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on GRMN shares. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $146.00 price target on shares of Garmin in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Garmin from $134.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Garmin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $144.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Garmin in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Garmin from $129.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $135.57.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $134.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $122.78. The company has a market cap of $27.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.81, a PEG ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.98.

Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.30. Garmin had a return on equity of 18.38% and a net margin of 25.89%. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $930.06 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.91 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Garmin Ltd. will post 4.78 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Douglas G. Boessen sold 7,254 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.72, for a total value of $926,480.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Sean Biddlecombe sold 1,079 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.56, for a total value of $148,427.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 17,010 shares of company stock worth $2,181,902. Corporate insiders own 22.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in Garmin by 74.8% in the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 215 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional lifted its stake in Garmin by 75.7% in the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 246 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Garmin during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in Garmin by 56.4% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 280 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Garmin during the first quarter worth approximately $42,000. 49.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN)

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of navigation, communication, and information devices in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Australian Continent, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its Fitness segment offers running and multi-sport watches; cycling products; activity tracking and smartwatch devices; and fitness and cycling accessories.

