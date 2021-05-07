Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN) Reaches New 12-Month High at $143.12

Shares of Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $143.12 and last traded at $142.95, with a volume of 7837 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $141.34.
A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on GRMN shares. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $146.00 price target on shares of Garmin in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Garmin from $134.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Garmin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $144.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Garmin in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Garmin from $129.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $135.57.
The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $134.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $122.78. The company has a market cap of $27.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.81, a PEG ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.98.
In other news, CFO Douglas G. Boessen sold 7,254 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.72, for a total value of $926,480.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Sean Biddlecombe sold 1,079 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.56, for a total value of $148,427.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 17,010 shares of company stock worth $2,181,902. Corporate insiders own 22.00% of the company’s stock.
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in Garmin by 74.8% in the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 215 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional lifted its stake in Garmin by 75.7% in the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 246 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Garmin during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in Garmin by 56.4% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 280 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Garmin during the first quarter worth approximately $42,000. 49.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN)
Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of navigation, communication, and information devices in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Australian Continent, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its Fitness segment offers running and multi-sport watches; cycling products; activity tracking and smartwatch devices; and fitness and cycling accessories.
