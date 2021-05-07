TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX) Shares Up 8.7%

Shares of TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX) were up 8.7% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $24.88 and last traded at $24.72. Approximately 2,563 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 772,165 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.75.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on TransMedics Group from $46.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TransMedics Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 3rd. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of TransMedics Group from $25.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of TransMedics Group from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of TransMedics Group from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.50.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $34.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.47. The company has a market capitalization of $676.76 million, a P/E ratio of -17.41 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a quick ratio of 10.36, a current ratio of 11.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.01). TransMedics Group had a negative return on equity of 38.95% and a negative net margin of 131.35%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that TransMedics Group, Inc. will post -1.18 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Abrams Capital Management, L.P sold 88,483 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.24, for a total value of $2,321,793.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP John F. Sullivan sold 8,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.81, for a total value of $282,166.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 19,428 shares in the company, valued at approximately $637,432.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 295,498 shares of company stock worth $9,621,906. Company insiders own 13.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in TransMedics Group by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,506,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,987,000 after purchasing an additional 8,286 shares during the period. Emerald Advisers LLC raised its stake in TransMedics Group by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 672,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,390,000 after buying an additional 21,697 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust lifted its holdings in TransMedics Group by 3.1% in the first quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 600,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,921,000 after buying an additional 18,125 shares during the period. Roubaix Capital LLC boosted its position in TransMedics Group by 27.8% during the 4th quarter. Roubaix Capital LLC now owns 203,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,044,000 after acquiring an additional 44,245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Taylor Wealth Management Partners grew its holdings in shares of TransMedics Group by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Taylor Wealth Management Partners now owns 81,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,624,000 after acquiring an additional 498 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.68% of the company’s stock.

About TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX)

TransMedics Group, Inc, a commercial-stage medical technology company, engages in transforming organ transplant therapy for end-stage organ failure patients in the United States and internationally. The company offers Organ Care System (OCS), a portable organ perfusion, optimization, and monitoring system that utilizes its proprietary and customized technology to replicate near-physiologic conditions for donor organs outside of the human body.

