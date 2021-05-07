-$0.58 Earnings Per Share Expected for Oncorus, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCR) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Oncorus, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCR) will post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.58) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Oncorus’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.62) to ($0.54). The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Oncorus will report full year earnings of ($2.45) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.70) to ($2.20). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($2.68) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.32) to ($2.03). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Oncorus.

Oncorus (NASDAQ:ONCR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.01.

Separately, Maxim Group began coverage on shares of Oncorus in a report on Monday, March 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.00.

In related news, SVP Christophe Queva sold 23,555 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.97, for a total value of $376,173.35. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 36,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $581,627.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 46,899 shares of company stock worth $730,344 over the last ninety days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in Oncorus in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Oncorus in the 4th quarter valued at $95,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new stake in Oncorus in the 4th quarter valued at $111,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in Oncorus in the 4th quarter valued at $123,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Oncorus in the 4th quarter valued at $124,000.

Oncorus stock traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $15.59. 10,510 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 172,875. Oncorus has a 1-year low of $11.50 and a 1-year high of $37.86. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $14.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.33.

About Oncorus

Oncorus, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing viral immunotherapies for cancer patients. The company's lead product candidate is ONCR-177, an intratumorally administered viral immunotherapy based on its oncolytic herpes simplex virus type 1 platform, which is in Phase I clinical trials for treating various cancers.

