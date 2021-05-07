-$0.89 Earnings Per Share Expected for ERYTECH Pharma S.A. (NASDAQ:ERYP) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect ERYTECH Pharma S.A. (NASDAQ:ERYP) to post ($0.89) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for ERYTECH Pharma’s earnings. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ERYTECH Pharma will report full year earnings of ($3.30) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.80) to ($2.80). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($2.79) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.40) to ($1.18). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for ERYTECH Pharma.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ERYTECH Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th.

ERYP stock traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $6.75. 500 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,977. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 2.37. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $7.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.46. ERYTECH Pharma has a one year low of $5.00 and a one year high of $13.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $145.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.72 and a beta of 2.73.

About ERYTECH Pharma

ERYTECH Pharma SA, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops red blood cell-based therapeutics for cancer and orphan diseases in France and the United States. Its lead product candidate is eryaspase, which is in Phase 3 clinical development for the treatment of second-line pancreatic cancer, and in Phase 2 stage for the treatment of triple-negative breast cancer and second-line acute lymphoblastic leukemia patients.

