Analysts Anticipate Heska Co. (NASDAQ:HSKA) Will Announce Earnings of $0.07 Per Share

Analysts predict that Heska Co. (NASDAQ:HSKA) will report earnings of $0.07 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Heska’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.09 and the lowest is $0.04. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Heska will report full-year earnings of $0.67 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.61 to $0.73. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $1.73 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.54 to $1.91. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Heska.

Heska (NASDAQ:HSKA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The medical research company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $60.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.45 million. Heska had a negative net margin of 11.15% and a negative return on equity of 2.29%. Heska’s revenue for the quarter was up 97.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on HSKA shares. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Heska from $145.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Heska from $157.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Heska in a report on Friday, January 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $195.00 price target on the stock. Alliance Global Partners boosted their target price on shares of Heska from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Heska from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $218.20.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dorsey Wright & Associates lifted its holdings in Heska by 138.1% in the 1st quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 269 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Heska in the 4th quarter valued at about $58,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in Heska in the 4th quarter valued at about $62,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new stake in Heska in the 4th quarter valued at about $204,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Heska in the 4th quarter valued at about $207,000. 96.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Heska stock traded down $0.29 during trading on Friday, reaching $202.76. The company had a trading volume of 157 shares, compared to its average volume of 80,482. Heska has a 12-month low of $68.80 and a 12-month high of $217.17. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $177.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $159.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -91.51 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 3.79 and a current ratio of 4.96.

Heska Company Profile

Heska Corporation manufactures, sells, and markets veterinary diagnostic and specialty products for canine and feline healthcare markets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Australia, France, Germany, Italy, Malaysia, Spain, and Switzerland. The company offers Element DC and Element DC5x veterinary chemistry analyzers for blood chemistry and electrolyte analysis; Element HT5 and scil Vet abc Plus +TM veterinary hematology analyzers to measure blood cell and platelet count, and hemoglobin levels; Element POC blood gas and electrolyte analyzers; Element i immunodiagnostic analyzers; Element COAG veterinary analyzers; and IV infusion pumps.

