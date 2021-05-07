HyperCash 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $136.77 Million (HC)

HyperCash (CURRENCY:HC) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on May 7th. One HyperCash coin can currently be purchased for $2.44 or 0.00004202 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, HyperCash has traded up 26.7% against the dollar. HyperCash has a market capitalization of $109.99 million and approximately $136.77 million worth of HyperCash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $58,179.81 or 1.00169834 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 14.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.60 or 0.00050955 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $428.18 or 0.00737207 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.01 or 0.00012071 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $731.05 or 0.01258666 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $205.91 or 0.00354526 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 54.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.08 or 0.00013909 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00002777 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $114.69 or 0.00197471 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.07 or 0.00005279 BTC.

HyperCash Profile

HyperCash (CRYPTO:HC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the BLAKE256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 21st, 2017. HyperCash’s total supply is 45,071,909 coins. The Reddit community for HyperCash is /r/hcash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . HyperCash’s official Twitter account is @HcashOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . HyperCash’s official website is h.cash

According to CryptoCompare, “HyperCash is a decentralized and open-source cross-platform cryptocurrency. It provides users with the tools to exchange information between blockchains and non-blockchain networks. The HC ecosystem will consist of two chains that include the HyperCash (HC) main chain and the HyperExchange (HX) chain that is derived from the main chain but will work towards bridging communication between blockchains including BTC, ETH and others, and non-blockchains such as DAGs. The HC token is a cryptocurrency developed by HyperCash. It will be the currency that will power the platform as it is able to operate within both chains which have different functions on HyperCash. HC can be used to exchange value between users and access the available goods and services on the platform. “

HyperCash Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HyperCash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade HyperCash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy HyperCash using one of the exchanges listed above.

