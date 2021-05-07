Aurora Hits Market Capitalization of $45.62 Million (AOA)

Aurora (CURRENCY:AOA) traded up 0% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on May 7th. Over the last week, Aurora has traded down 5.2% against the dollar. One Aurora coin can currently be bought for about $0.0046 or 0.00000008 BTC on exchanges. Aurora has a total market capitalization of $45.62 million and $3.93 million worth of Aurora was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $51.02 or 0.00087840 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.65 or 0.00076882 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.88 or 0.00020448 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001722 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.50 or 0.00064572 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $459.49 or 0.00791121 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59.43 or 0.00102319 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5,138.57 or 0.08847230 BTC.

Aurora Coin Profile

AOA is a dPoS/BFT coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 18th, 2018. Aurora’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,970,001,542 coins. Aurora’s official Twitter account is @AuroraOffic_en and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Aurora is /r/AuroraOfficial . Aurora’s official website is www.aurorachain.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Aurora Chain is a smart contract platform for decentralized applications. Their goal is to create fast contracts to link a variety of industry applications such as gaming, big data, AI, and IOT. Aurora Chain aims to resolve the issues that lie with current smart contract platforms (scalability, and upgradeability) through the implementation of DPOS and BFT consensus mechanisms. Aurora (AOA) is an ethereum-based token that powers the platform. “

Buying and Selling Aurora

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aurora directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aurora should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Aurora using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

