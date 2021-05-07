Verso (NYSE:VRS) Stock Price Down 4.5%

Verso Co. (NYSE:VRS)’s stock price traded down 4.5% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $16.02 and last traded at $16.19. 1,183 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 216,995 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.96.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Verso from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $15.26 and its 200 day moving average is $12.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $515.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.89.

Verso (NYSE:VRS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The basic materials company reported ($1.84) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.68) by ($0.16). Verso had a net margin of 9.89% and a return on equity of 0.45%. The business had revenue of $314.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $318.89 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Verso Co. will post -1.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Verso by 196.5% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,262 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 4,150 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in Verso by 24.2% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 25,650 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $308,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Paragon Associates & Paragon Associates II Joint Venture acquired a new stake in Verso during the fourth quarter worth about $1,771,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in Verso by 37.6% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 184,747 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,218,000 after buying an additional 50,443 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its stake in Verso by 137.2% during the fourth quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 156,391 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,880,000 after buying an additional 90,446 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.38% of the company’s stock.

Verso Company Profile (NYSE:VRS)

Verso Corporation produces and sells coated papers in North America. It operates through two segments, Paper and Pulp. The company offers coated freesheet and coated groundwood, specialty, packaging, inkjet and digital, supercalendered, and uncoated freesheet papers; and bleached and unbleached market kraft pulp to manufacture printing, writing, and tissue products.

