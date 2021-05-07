CACI International (NYSE:CACI) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

CACI International (NYSE:CACI) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 18.000-18.400 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $15.320. The company issued revenue guidance of $6 billion-$6.08 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.14 billion.

CACI traded up $3.09 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $264.80. The stock had a trading volume of 1,461 shares, compared to its average volume of 234,234. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.46. CACI International has a 1 year low of $190.16 and a 1 year high of $266.31. The business has a fifty day moving average of $252.24 and a 200 day moving average of $240.27. The company has a market cap of $6.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.10.

CACI International (NYSE:CACI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The information technology services provider reported $4.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.69 by $1.09. CACI International had a return on equity of 13.22% and a net margin of 5.97%. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.16 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that CACI International will post 14.99 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on CACI International from $296.00 to $288.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CACI International from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $254.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on CACI International from $279.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Truist upped their price target on CACI International from $275.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on CACI International from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. CACI International currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $286.70.

In other news, insider Gregory R. Bradford acquired 2,275 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $219.29 per share, for a total transaction of $498,884.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 54,760 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,008,320.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director William S. Wallace sold 167 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.51, for a total transaction of $40,833.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,539,725.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.56% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in CACI International stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,383 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $721,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.82% of the company’s stock.

CACI International Company Profile

CACI International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information solutions and services in North America and internationally. The company offers business systems solutions for financial, human capital, asset and materials, and administrative management; develops, integrates, and operates command and control solutions; and develops and integrates solutions that deliver multi-level unified communications from the enterprise directly to and from the tactical edge.

