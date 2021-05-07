Loblaw Companies (TSE:L) Price Target Raised to C$77.00 at National Bankshares

Loblaw Companies (TSE:L) had its price objective boosted by National Bankshares from C$76.00 to C$77.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on L. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on Loblaw Companies from C$76.00 to C$72.00 in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Loblaw Companies from C$94.00 to C$96.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on Loblaw Companies to C$76.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. TD Securities upgraded Loblaw Companies from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from C$76.00 to C$80.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, CIBC reissued an outperform rating and set a C$78.00 target price on shares of Loblaw Companies in a research note on Wednesday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$81.86.

Shares of TSE L traded up C$0.23 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting C$70.30. The stock had a trading volume of 268,248 shares, compared to its average volume of 624,397. The company has a market capitalization of C$24.42 billion and a PE ratio of 23.02. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$69.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$65.50. Loblaw Companies has a 1 year low of C$60.86 and a 1 year high of C$71.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 149.37.

Loblaw Companies (TSE:L) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported C$1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$1.24 by C$0.02. The firm had revenue of C$13.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$13 billion. As a group, analysts expect that Loblaw Companies will post 5.3000002 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.335 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.91%. Loblaw Companies’s payout ratio is presently 41.83%.

In related news, Director Willard Galen Garfield Weston sold 14,119 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$62.06, for a total transaction of C$876,179.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 177,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$10,986,225.59. Also, Senior Officer Jocyanne C. Bourdeau sold 4,487 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$62.06, for a total value of C$278,448.86.

Loblaw Companies Limited, a food and pharmacy company, engages in the grocery, pharmacy, health and beauty, apparel, general merchandise, financial services, and wireless mobile products and services businesses in Canada. It operates in two segments, Retail and Financial Services. The Retail segment operates corporate and franchise-owned retail food, and associate-owned drug stores.

