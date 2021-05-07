Toromont Industries (TSE:TIH) PT Raised to C$118.00 at Scotiabank

Toromont Industries (TSE:TIH) had its price target lifted by Scotiabank from C$115.00 to C$118.00 in a research report released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports.

TIH has been the subject of a number of other reports. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on Toromont Industries from C$96.00 to C$99.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating and issued a C$105.00 price target on shares of Toromont Industries in a research note on Wednesday. National Bankshares increased their price target on Toromont Industries from C$107.00 to C$108.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. TD Securities increased their price target on Toromont Industries from C$98.00 to C$110.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, CIBC raised their price objective on Toromont Industries from C$95.00 to C$100.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$107.67.

Shares of TIH traded up C$0.15 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching C$105.15. 41,247 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 145,989. Toromont Industries has a 52 week low of C$61.09 and a 52 week high of C$106.64. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.56. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$96.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$91.07. The company has a market capitalization of C$8.68 billion and a P/E ratio of 34.11.

Toromont Industries (TSE:TIH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported C$1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.10 by C($0.02). The company had revenue of C$992.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$984.00 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Toromont Industries will post 4.3199999 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 9th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. This is a positive change from Toromont Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 8th. Toromont Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.13%.

In other news, Director Wayne S. Hill sold 3,200 shares of Toromont Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$93.25, for a total value of C$298,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$93,250. Insiders sold 7,700 shares of company stock worth $717,485 over the last ninety days.

Toromont Industries Ltd. provides specialized capital equipment in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Equipment Group and CIMCO. The Equipment Group segment engages in the sale, rental, and service of mobile equipment for Caterpillar and other manufacturers; sale, rental, and service of engines used in various applications, including industrial, commercial, marine, on-highway trucks, and power generation; and sale of complementary and related products, parts, and services.

