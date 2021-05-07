Vodafone Group (LON:VOD) Sets New 1-Year High at $142.50

Vodafone Group Plc (LON:VOD) shares hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 142.50 ($1.86) and last traded at GBX 142 ($1.86), with a volume of 34163910 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 142.02 ($1.86).

VOD has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 197 ($2.57) price target on shares of Vodafone Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Numis Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 165 ($2.16) price target on shares of Vodafone Group in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 155 ($2.03) price objective on shares of Vodafone Group in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Barclays set a GBX 175 ($2.29) target price on Vodafone Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 173.14 ($2.26).

The company has a market capitalization of £39.88 billion and a PE ratio of 19.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 127.82. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 134.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 126.82.

Vodafone Group Company Profile (LON:VOD)

Vodafone Group Plc engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The company offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text, and access data; fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice; and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.

