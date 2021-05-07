Vodafone Group (LON:VOD) Sets New 1-Year High at $142.50

Vodafone Group Plc (LON:VOD) shares hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 142.50 ($1.86) and last traded at GBX 142 ($1.86), with a volume of 34163910 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 142.02 ($1.86).

VOD has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 197 ($2.57) price target on shares of Vodafone Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Numis Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 165 ($2.16) price target on shares of Vodafone Group in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 155 ($2.03) price objective on shares of Vodafone Group in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Barclays set a GBX 175 ($2.29) target price on Vodafone Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 173.14 ($2.26).

The company has a market capitalization of £39.88 billion and a PE ratio of 19.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 127.82. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 134.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 126.82.

Vodafone Group Plc engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The company offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text, and access data; fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice; and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.

