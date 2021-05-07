Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) Price Target Cut to $81.00 by Analysts at Truist

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) had its target price cut by analysts at Truist from $95.00 to $81.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Truist’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 73.75% from the company’s previous close.

RUN has been the subject of several other research reports. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Sunrun in a report on Monday, April 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $87.00 price target for the company. Roth Capital upped their target price on Sunrun from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Susquehanna started coverage on shares of Sunrun in a research note on Monday, March 29th. They set a “positive” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler raised Sunrun from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $77.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sunrun from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sunrun has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.33.

RUN stock traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $46.62. The stock had a trading volume of 200,368 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,092,306. The firm has a market cap of $9.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,165.79 and a beta of 2.32. Sunrun has a twelve month low of $12.65 and a twelve month high of $100.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.51.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The energy company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.08). Sunrun had a return on equity of 0.65% and a net margin of 1.00%. On average, equities analysts predict that Sunrun will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Thomas Arthur Vonreichbauer sold 23,415 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.30, for a total value of $1,037,284.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director David Bywater sold 85,258 shares of Sunrun stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.37, for a total value of $4,635,477.46. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 270,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,721,710.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 332,369 shares of company stock valued at $20,633,730 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 8.55% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RUN. FineMark National Bank & Trust lifted its position in Sunrun by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 5,915 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $410,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Sunrun by 16.3% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,737 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its position in Sunrun by 4.7% in the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 5,721 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $346,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its stake in Sunrun by 43.0% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 991 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tranquility Partners LLC raised its position in Sunrun by 4.6% during the first quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 6,850 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $414,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.35% of the company’s stock.

About Sunrun

SunRun, Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership and maintenance of residential solar energy systems. It sells solar service offerings and install solar energy systems for homeowners through its direct-to-consumer channel. The firm also offers plans such as monthly lease, full amount lease, purchase system, and monthly loan.

