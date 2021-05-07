Barclays’ (BARC) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at UBS Group

UBS Group restated their buy rating on shares of Barclays (LON:BARC) in a research note published on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a GBX 200 ($2.61) target price on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on BARC. Citigroup reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Barclays in a report on Monday, February 8th. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 210 ($2.74) price objective on shares of Barclays and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley reissued a neutral rating and set a GBX 160 ($2.09) price objective on shares of Barclays in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 296 ($3.87) price target on Barclays and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 250 ($3.27) target price on shares of Barclays and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 197.17 ($2.58).

Shares of BARC stock traded up GBX 4.44 ($0.06) during midday trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 181.54 ($2.37). 59,875,117 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 57,193,676. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 183.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 152.62. The firm has a market cap of £30.85 billion and a PE ratio of 12.27. Barclays has a 1-year low of GBX 88.90 ($1.16) and a 1-year high of GBX 210.45 ($2.75).

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, February 25th were paid a dividend of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share. This represents a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. Barclays’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.07%.

In other Barclays news, insider Tushar Morzaria bought 13,069 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 189 ($2.47) per share, for a total transaction of £24,700.41 ($32,271.24).

Barclays Company Profile

Barclays PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through Barclays UK and Barclays International divisions. It offers financial services, such as retail banking, credit cards, wholesale banking, investment banking, wealth management, and investment management services.

