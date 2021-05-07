ProPhase Labs (NASDAQ:PRPH) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ProPhase Labs (NASDAQ:PRPH) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ProPhase Labs, Inc., formerly known as The Quigley Corporation, is a manufacturer, marketer and distributor of a diversified range of homeopathic and health products that are offered to the general public. The Company’s mission is to develop and market natural health care pharmaceuticals and nutriceuticals that offer pioneering new options to improve patient treatment results. Its consumer health products, marketed through ProPhase Labs and certain subsidiaries, include the original COLD-EEZE®, a zinc gluconate glycine product. COLD-EEZE® family of lozenges and sugar free tablets reduce the severity and duration of the common cold. Its customers include wholesalers and distributors, as well as independent and chain food, drug and mass merchandise stores and pharmacies. ProPhase Labs is also engaged in the research and development of potential natural base health products along with supplements and cosmeceuticals for human and veterinary use. The Company is headquartered in Doylestown, Pennsylvania. “

Get ProPhase Labs alerts:

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Dawson James began coverage on shares of ProPhase Labs in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued a buy rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet lowered ProPhase Labs from a c- rating to a d rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th.

Shares of PRPH stock traded up $0.01 on Thursday, hitting $5.61. The company had a trading volume of 171 shares, compared to its average volume of 301,733. ProPhase Labs has a twelve month low of $1.20 and a twelve month high of $16.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 7.35 and a current ratio of 8.35. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $5.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.76.

ProPhase Labs (NASDAQ:PRPH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.21). ProPhase Labs had a negative net margin of 12.92% and a negative return on equity of 15.95%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC purchased a new position in ProPhase Labs in the 1st quarter valued at about $77,000. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of ProPhase Labs in the first quarter valued at approximately $259,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of ProPhase Labs by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 46,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $426,000 after acquiring an additional 5,870 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProPhase Labs in the first quarter worth approximately $439,000. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new stake in shares of ProPhase Labs during the first quarter worth approximately $880,000. 3.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ProPhase Labs

ProPhase Labs, Inc engages in the research, development, manufacture, distribution, marketing, and sale of over-the-counter (OTC) consumer healthcare products and dietary supplements in the United States. It offers a range of OTC dietary supplements, including Legendz XL for sexual health; Triple Edge XL, an energy booster and testosterone support product; and Super ProstaFlow+ a supplement to support prostate and urinary health under the TK Supplements brand.

Recommended Story: Why do companies engage in swaps?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ProPhase Labs (PRPH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ProPhase Labs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProPhase Labs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.