4,429 Shares in SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QEFA) Bought by Wealthcare Capital Management LLC

Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new position in SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QEFA) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 4,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $319,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC owned 0.05% of SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF by 134.8% in the 1st quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 45,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,310,000 after acquiring an additional 26,373 shares during the period. Smart Money Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF in the 1st quarter worth $6,749,000. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF by 56.5% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 56,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,054,000 after acquiring an additional 20,300 shares during the period. Andesa Financial Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF by 136.3% in the 1st quarter. Andesa Financial Management Inc. now owns 80,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,828,000 after acquiring an additional 46,646 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF in the 1st quarter worth $3,032,000.

Shares of QEFA traded up $0.52 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $75.27. The company had a trading volume of 19,480 shares, compared to its average volume of 62,667. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $70.13. SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF has a 12-month low of $53.95 and a 12-month high of $75.27.

