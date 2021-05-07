Exeter Financial LLC Purchases 600 Shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Exeter Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) by 3.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,528 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Exeter Financial LLC’s holdings in Sysco were worth $1,459,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Piscataqua Savings Bank bought a new stake in Sysco during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Sysco during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Sysco in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in Sysco in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, tru Independence LLC purchased a new position in Sysco in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. 81.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SYY has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Sysco from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Sysco from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sysco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $77.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Sysco from $81.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Sysco from $89.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.00.

NYSE SYY traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $85.42. The company had a trading volume of 14,925 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,266,678. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.56. Sysco Co. has a one year low of $44.17 and a one year high of $85.53. The company has a market cap of $43.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,219.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.38. The company’s fifty day moving average is $80.89 and its 200-day moving average is $75.23.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $11.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.02 billion. Sysco had a negative net margin of 0.04% and a positive return on equity of 39.64%. Sysco’s revenue was down 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.45 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Sysco Co. will post 1.83 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 1st were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 31st. Sysco’s payout ratio is 89.55%.

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes a range of food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other.

