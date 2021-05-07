Chatham Capital Group Inc. Increases Stock Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Chatham Capital Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 1.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,815 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 381 shares during the quarter. Chatham Capital Group Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $1,044,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 64,756,839 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,383,700,000 after purchasing an additional 6,965,496 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Pfizer in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,219,532,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 16.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 53,610,111 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,973,389,000 after purchasing an additional 7,540,245 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 42,009,283 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,546,362,000 after purchasing an additional 2,012,367 shares during the period. Finally, Sanders Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 31,947,816 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,280,997,000 after purchasing an additional 3,051,838 shares during the period. 67.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PFE opened at $39.19 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.13. Pfizer Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.61 and a 1 year high of $43.08. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.81. The firm has a market cap of $218.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.70.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.15. Pfizer had a net margin of 17.85% and a return on equity of 24.88%. The firm had revenue of $14.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.41 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share. Pfizer’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.88%.

PFE has been the topic of several recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Pfizer from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Pfizer from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Pfizer from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.20.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and pain under the Eliquis, Chantix/Champix, and Premarin family brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zithromax, Vfend, and Panzyga brands.

