Builders FirstSource (NASDAQ:BLDR) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.29 EPS

Builders FirstSource (NASDAQ:BLDR) released its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.29, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Builders FirstSource had a return on equity of 29.40% and a net margin of 2.76%. The business had revenue of $4.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.34 earnings per share. Builders FirstSource’s revenue was up 133.6% on a year-over-year basis. Builders FirstSource updated its FY 2021 guidance to – EPS.

Builders FirstSource stock traded down $0.48 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $51.52. 35,846 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,143,713. The firm has a market cap of $10.67 billion, a PE ratio of 28.57 and a beta of 2.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.16. Builders FirstSource has a 12 month low of $14.29 and a 12 month high of $52.91.

In related news, EVP Timothy D. Johnson sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.39, for a total transaction of $443,900.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 15,418 shares in the company, valued at approximately $684,405.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jami Lynn Coulter sold 5,000 shares of Builders FirstSource stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.47, for a total transaction of $222,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,819 shares in the company, valued at $1,014,760.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

BLDR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Builders FirstSource in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Builders FirstSource in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Barclays raised their price target on Builders FirstSource from $57.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Builders FirstSource from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Builders FirstSource from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.29.

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Northeast, Southeast, South, and West.

