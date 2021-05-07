Sarasin & Partners LLP Increases Position in American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT)

Sarasin & Partners LLP lifted its position in shares of American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) by 308.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 655,754 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 495,084 shares during the period. American Tower accounts for approximately 1.8% of Sarasin & Partners LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Sarasin & Partners LLP owned approximately 0.15% of American Tower worth $156,765,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in American Tower by 3.0% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 552,452 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $133,532,000 after purchasing an additional 16,143 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A. raised its stake in American Tower by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 5,124 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,150,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co raised its stake in American Tower by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 4,735 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,063,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its stake in American Tower by 28.6% during the fourth quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 66,079 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,832,000 after purchasing an additional 14,697 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in American Tower by 22.7% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 27,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,195,000 after purchasing an additional 5,100 shares during the period. 89.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp raised shares of American Tower from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $275.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of American Tower in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of American Tower from $248.00 to $262.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of American Tower from $244.00 to $261.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of American Tower in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $278.00 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. American Tower currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $275.83.

AMT traded up $2.27 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $246.29. 54,721 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,219,727. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $242.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $229.82. The company has a market cap of $109.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.69, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.25. American Tower Co. has a fifty-two week low of $197.50 and a fifty-two week high of $272.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.73, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by ($0.80). American Tower had a return on equity of 42.42% and a net margin of 24.08%. On average, research analysts predict that American Tower Co. will post 8.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 13th were issued a dividend of $1.24 per share. This is a positive change from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.21. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 12th. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 64.17%.

In other American Tower news, EVP Olivier Puech sold 3,268 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $718,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,296,820. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.65% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 181,000 communications sites.

