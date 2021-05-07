Private Harbour Investment Management & Counsel LLC Sells 887 Shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Private Harbour Investment Management & Counsel LLC reduced its stake in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 4.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,543 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 887 shares during the period. Medtronic makes up 2.1% of Private Harbour Investment Management & Counsel LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Private Harbour Investment Management & Counsel LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $2,309,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 8,090 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $956,000 after buying an additional 690 shares during the last quarter. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the 1st quarter worth about $136,000. Biltmore Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the 1st quarter worth about $680,000. Sunburst Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 18.0% in the 1st quarter. Sunburst Financial Group LLC now owns 2,698 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $319,000 after buying an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cozad Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,105 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $249,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Medtronic alerts:

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Medtronic from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Medtronic from $122.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Medtronic from $132.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $123.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Atlantic Securities began coverage on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $153.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Medtronic currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $124.30.

Shares of NYSE MDT opened at $127.72 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $123.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $116.44. Medtronic plc has a 52-week low of $87.68 and a 52-week high of $132.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $172.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.59, a PEG ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.14. Medtronic had a return on equity of 9.71% and a net margin of 12.69%. The firm had revenue of $7.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.44 earnings per share. Medtronic’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Medtronic plc will post 4.21 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 16th. Investors of record on Friday, March 26th were issued a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 25th. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.54%.

Medtronic Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

Featured Article: Gross Domestic Product (GDP)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT).

Receive News & Ratings for Medtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.