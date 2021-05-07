TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. Acquires 220 Shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) by 17.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,468 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $734,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Balentine LLC raised its holdings in ServiceNow by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 622 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $342,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Paul John Balson raised its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Paul John Balson now owns 1,258 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $692,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 1,152 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $634,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 942 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $499,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barrett Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC now owns 1,726 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $950,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. 87.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:NOW opened at $485.84 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $95.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 137.63, a PEG ratio of 12.70 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.40. ServiceNow, Inc. has a one year low of $351.29 and a one year high of $598.37. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $515.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $527.68.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The information technology services provider reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 9.79% and a net margin of 16.60%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 30.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.05 EPS. Analysts predict that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on NOW. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. OTR Global raised shares of ServiceNow to a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $680.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $600.00 to $610.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. ServiceNow has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $606.24.

In other ServiceNow news, Director Teresa Briggs sold 546 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $508.00, for a total value of $277,368.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 932 shares in the company, valued at approximately $473,456. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 75 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $521.00, for a total transaction of $39,075.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,424 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,909,904. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 37,192 shares of company stock worth $20,367,655 in the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ServiceNow Company Profile

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. It operates the Now platform that offers workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

