Eaton (NYSE:ETN) PT Raised to $158.00

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) had its target price raised by investment analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $140.00 to $158.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 7.89% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Eaton from $139.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Eaton from $133.00 to $145.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Eaton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 15th. HSBC upgraded shares of Eaton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $103.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Eaton from $140.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Eaton has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.00.

Shares of ETN opened at $146.44 on Wednesday. Eaton has a twelve month low of $70.54 and a twelve month high of $146.50. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $140.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $125.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.07, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.19. Eaton had a net margin of 7.53% and a return on equity of 11.94%. The business had revenue of $4.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.53 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.09 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Eaton will post 4.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Brian S. Brickhouse sold 22,758 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.80, for a total value of $3,090,536.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 15,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,116,714.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Uday Yadav sold 11,769 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.17, for a total transaction of $1,555,508.73. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,436 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,965,366.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 36,740 shares of company stock worth $4,945,066 over the last three months. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ETN. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Eaton in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,045,205,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Eaton by 624.2% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 905,233 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $108,754,000 after buying an additional 780,239 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Eaton by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,809,749 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $697,984,000 after buying an additional 489,453 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Eaton by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,223,176 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $387,233,000 after buying an additional 349,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Eaton by 338.0% during the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 399,061 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $47,943,000 after buying an additional 307,960 shares in the last quarter. 77.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company. Its Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services in North and South America, as well as hazardous duty electrical, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems internationally.

