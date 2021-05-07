ManTech International (NASDAQ:MANT) Downgraded to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ManTech International (NASDAQ:MANT) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ManTech International Corporation is a leading provider of innovative technologies and solutions for mission-critical national security programs for the Intelligence Community; the Departments of Defense, State, Homeland Security, and Justice; the Space Community; and other U.S. federal government customers. ManTech’s expertise includes systems engineering, systems integration, technology and software development, enterprise security architecture, information assurance, intelligence operations support, network and critical infrastructure protection, information technology, communications integration and engineering support. The company supports the advanced telecommunications systems that are used in Operation Iraqi Freedom and in other parts of the world; provides the physical and cyber security to protect U.S. embassies all over the world; has developed a secure, collaborative communications system for the U.S. Department of Homeland Security; and builds and maintains secure databases. “

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of ManTech International from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Alliance Global Partners downgraded shares of ManTech International from a buy rating to a neutral rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of ManTech International from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an underperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $84.50.

MANT stock traded down $0.27 on Thursday, hitting $83.59. 652 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 187,187. ManTech International has a twelve month low of $61.91 and a twelve month high of $101.35. The business’s fifty day moving average is $85.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $83.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.78.

ManTech International (NASDAQ:MANT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.05. ManTech International had a net margin of 5.19% and a return on equity of 8.75%. The firm had revenue of $633.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $649.78 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.81 earnings per share. ManTech International’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that ManTech International will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be paid a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.82%. ManTech International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.23%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of ManTech International in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of ManTech International in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of ManTech International in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of ManTech International by 45.3% in the fourth quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 433 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in shares of ManTech International by 153.1% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 620 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.07% of the company’s stock.

ManTech International Corporation provides technology solutions and services for U.S. defense, intelligence community, and federal civilian agencies worldwide. The company offers cyber solutions and services, including security operations, threat intelligence, incident response and forensics, boundary defense, security systems engineering, infrastructure security, and computer forensics and exploitation.

