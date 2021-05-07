Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) Given New $220.00 Price Target at Truist Securities

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) had its target price upped by Truist Securities from $200.00 to $220.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vulcan Materials from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $171.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Vulcan Materials from $154.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Vulcan Materials from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Vulcan Materials in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. They set a market perform rating on the stock. Finally, Truist boosted their target price on shares of Vulcan Materials from $200.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Thursday. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $161.89.

NYSE VMC traded up $1.16 during trading on Thursday, reaching $192.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,720 shares, compared to its average volume of 773,681. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.52 billion, a PE ratio of 41.37, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.60. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $172.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $156.94. Vulcan Materials has a 1-year low of $88.60 and a 1-year high of $191.61.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The construction company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.24. Vulcan Materials had a net margin of 12.55% and a return on equity of 10.97%. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.47 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Vulcan Materials will post 4.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%. This is a boost from Vulcan Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. Vulcan Materials’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.49%.

In related news, VP Randy L. Pigg sold 216 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.73, for a total transaction of $36,661.68. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $345,230.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VMC. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Vulcan Materials by 16.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,604,008 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,424,373,000 after acquiring an additional 1,326,921 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,921,759 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $729,946,000 after buying an additional 107,940 shares during the last quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. raised its stake in Vulcan Materials by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. now owns 1,634,344 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $242,390,000 after acquiring an additional 64,999 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Vulcan Materials by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,328,546 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $197,021,000 after buying an additional 20,953 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Vulcan Materials in the fourth quarter worth $172,711,000. 89.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vulcan Materials Company produces and supplies construction aggregate primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

