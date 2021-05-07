PolypuX Price Down 22.9% This Week (PUX)

PolypuX (CURRENCY:PUX) traded down 4.5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on May 7th. During the last seven days, PolypuX has traded 22.9% lower against the dollar. PolypuX has a market capitalization of $858,593.90 and $30,591.00 worth of PolypuX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PolypuX coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0215 or 0.00000037 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00002761 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001717 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.89 or 0.00071928 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $152.93 or 0.00262564 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00003815 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $678.01 or 0.01164081 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $18.39 or 0.00031570 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $441.38 or 0.00757798 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $57,689.23 or 0.99046561 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PolypuX Coin Profile

PolypuX was first traded on April 24th, 2019. PolypuX’s total supply is 80,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 40,000,000 coins. The official website for PolypuX is www.polypux.com . PolypuX’s official Twitter account is @pukkamex

According to CryptoCompare, “pukkamex is a crypto trading platform offering leverage up to 100x. pukkamex's copy trading feature allows users to copy top traders from the leader board in return for a percentage share of the profit they made. pukkamex also supports multiple languages including Arabic and English and offers a wide range of derivatives for day traders, investors and hedgers. And last but definitely not least, pukkamex shares 25% of its gross revenue that is distributed to PUX holders every Sunday at 12:00 GMT via smart contract. Visit www.pukkamex.com to learn more. “

PolypuX Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PolypuX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PolypuX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PolypuX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

