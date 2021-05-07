Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $105.00 target price on the restaurant operator’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Dine Brands Global, Inc. is a full-service dining company. It operates and franchises restaurants under both the Applebee’s Neighborhood Grill & Bar and IHOP brands. The company’s Applebee’s restaurants offer casual food, drinks, casual dining, and table services and IHOP restaurants provide full table services, and food and beverage offerings. Dine Brands Global, Inc. formerly known as Dine Equity Inc., is headquartered in Glendale, California. “

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. MKM Partners upped their target price on Dine Brands Global from $83.00 to $92.00 in a report on Thursday, April 1st. CL King upped their target price on Dine Brands Global from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. KeyCorp upped their target price on Dine Brands Global from $107.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday. TheStreet upgraded Dine Brands Global from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Dine Brands Global from $80.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $102.90.

NYSE DIN traded up $1.18 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $99.16. The company had a trading volume of 7,936 shares, compared to its average volume of 377,956. The company has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a PE ratio of -21.54 and a beta of 2.02. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $91.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $74.00. Dine Brands Global has a twelve month low of $30.60 and a twelve month high of $98.75.

Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The restaurant operator reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.88. Dine Brands Global had a negative return on equity of 17.91% and a negative net margin of 10.52%. The company had revenue of $204.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $196.45 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.45 EPS. Dine Brands Global’s revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Dine Brands Global will post 2.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Bryan R. Adel sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.33, for a total transaction of $86,330.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $953,514.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Bryan R. Adel sold 10,592 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.56, for a total value of $832,107.52. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,666,414.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 15,113 shares of company stock valued at $1,206,301. Company insiders own 2.75% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Dine Brands Global by 61.9% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 442 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in Dine Brands Global during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Dine Brands Global in the fourth quarter worth $63,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Dine Brands Global in the fourth quarter worth $82,000. Finally, Adirondack Research & Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dine Brands Global in the first quarter worth $235,000. 85.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dine Brands Global Company Profile

Dine Brands Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, franchises, operates, and rents full-service restaurants in the United States and internationally. It operates in five segments: Applebee's Franchise Operations, IHOP Franchise Operations, Rental Operations, Financing Operations, and Company-Operated Restaurant Operations.

